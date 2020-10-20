Celebration of Life for SF Firefighter Killed on Duty

A celebration of life for San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez is set for Tuesday morning at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Cortez, 42, died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility, officials said.

The son of a retired San Francisco firefighter, Cortez was married and had two children, SFFD said. He was a 13-year veteran of the department and was assigned to Station No. 3.

Tuesday's ceremony, open to invited guests only, will start with SFFD members lining up outside Oracle Park at about 10 a.m. to receive Cortez and honor his family.

A procession will begin at about 10:30 a.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, proceed along Interstate 280 to King Street and finish at Oracle Park's Second Street entrance.

The memorial is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.