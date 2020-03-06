Chula Vista Parent Quarantined After Possible Exposure to AT&T Worker With COVID-19

A Chula Vista parent who may have been exposed to an AT&T worker that “presumptively” tested positive for the novel coronavirus has self-quarantined herself and her child as a precaution, according to a Chula Vista Elementary School District official.

The school district was informed by the parent of a Feaster Charter School preschool student that she was under self-quarantine after her employer, AT&T, informed her of a possible COVID-19 exposure, according to Anthony Millican, CVESD Director of Communications and Community Development.

In a letter sent on Thursday to parents and guardians, Superintendent Francisco Escobedo said there is no indication the parent contracted the illness and added there is no threat to the school.

“The parent made the decision to keep their child home during the 14-day quarantine and monitoring, so there is no risk to the school, students or staff,” he wrote in his letter.

The parent is being monitored by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), Millican said. No other students or staff members have been subject to exposure of the illness by the parent or student, HHSA said.

Health officials announced Thursday that an Orange County resident who works at a Chula Vista AT&T store “presumptively” tested positive for COVID-19, meaning an initial test was positive but needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

NBC 7's Allison Ash explains how Chula Vista has a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus.

The illness led AT&T to shut down six San Diego County stores on Wednesday and each were “deep cleaned,” AT&T Communications Vice President Fletcher Cook said. A total of five people in the county are being monitored after coming in contact with the patient.