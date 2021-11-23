Chula Vista Toddler Falls to Death From 4th-Floor Window

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what led to a 3-year-old boy's fatal fall from a fourth-floor window at the Chula Vista apartment complex where he lived.

The fall at the Urbana Luxury Apartments on the 300 block of H Street occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Paramedics took the toddler to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

“I’ve never had to hear a mom scream like that and I never want to again," neighbor Hannah Barho told NBC 7.

There were no indications of suspicious circumstances related to the fall, CVPD Lt. Frank Giaime said.

Neighbors are still shaken up from the tragic incident.

“It is sad of course and I’m shocked and surprised that actually something like that could happen," neighbor Christian Tatara said.

“Of course, it was very sad, and I wouldn’t want that to happen to my son or any kid at all," neighbor Sonia Smith added.

Investigators say the boy was playing with his siblings at the time and that he climbed on the furniture to get to the window. They're unsure if the window was open or closed, or if the boy or another child opened it.

Barho told NBC7 removing the screen takes little effort.

“I tried to see how hard it is to take the screen off and I took it off with one finger," she said.

Stanford Children’s Health statistics indicate 12 children ages 10 and under die each year falling from windows.

The advocacy group, Safe Kids Worldwide, advises parents to install window guards and stops, open double-hung windows from the top and close them after use. They also recommend keeping furniture away from windows.

NBC 7 reached out to Urbana management but has not heard back.