Church Leaders Pressuring Governor to Allow Them to Open Houses of Worship

An attorney says churches have a constitutional right to gather and lives are at stake during this uncertain time.

By Jean Elle

Church leaders across California are pressuring the governor to allow them to open houses of worship and among them is Acts Full Gospel Church Bishop Bob Jackson from Oakland.

He is one of hundreds of pastors in California supporting a letter and petition sent to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to allow churches to open as an essential service.

The Oakland pastor says people need their church community now more than ever and despite the health order keeping houses of worship closed, they plan to have services May 31.

Jackson’s is allowed because it will be outside. An attorney representing pastors says some do plan to break the rules.

“There are going to be people who have indoor church, they will have social distancing,” said attorney Robert Tyler.

He adds that churches have a constitutional right to gather and lives are at stake during this uncertain time.

Bay Area faith leaders are hoping the governor will change the rules and allow churches to open before the 31st.

They are also urging pastors to proceed with caution.

