Class-Action Suit Claims Legoland Refused to Refund Hotel, Park Payments Amid Pandemic

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Legoland California and its parent company for allegedly refusing to refund prepaying guests as the Carlsbad park shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica Bautista of Los Angeles County reserved a two-night hotel package for her family at the Legoland Castle Hotel on March 6, according to the suit. The package included four 3-day park tickets and she bought a birthday package, for a total of $1,900.

Legoland, along with other theme parks and attractions, shuttered its doors in March as a result of the pandemic. Legoland California and its onsite hotels have remained closed to the public.

"Immediately following the (Public Health) Order issued by Governor Newsom, Ms. Bautista contacted Legoland to cancel her upcoming hotel reservation and requested a refund due to the extenuating circumstances," the suit said.

The suit alleged that on March 27, Legoland responded and said she could not receive a refund for her scheduled reservation. Legoland, after numerous correspondences, offered to “reschedule” Bautista’s trip, the suit said. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, Bautista again requested a refund.

The class-action suit claimed Legoland "exploited" Bautista and other customers during the pandemic to "simply to enrich themselves." It alleged Legoland engaged in "unlawful, unfair and fraudulent" business practices.

The suit seeks full refunds for those who reserved a hotel stay or park tickets for dates that Legoland remained closed, as well as attorney's fees and costs. Another class-action suit was filed in early June.

Bautista also requested a trial by jury. Bautista is represented by the Kazerouni Law Group, APC in Costa Mesa.

NBC 7 reached out to Legoland for comment and has not yet heard back. Merlin Entertainments, Legoland’s parent company, is also listed as a defendant.

LEGOLAND Florida reopened on June 1.