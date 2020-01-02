Coachella Announces 2020 Lineup

The first Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of the new decade officially has a lineup. For the 21st iteration of its two-weekend event — set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 10-12 and 17-19 — Goldenvoice organizers have unveiled another massive roster, headlined by reunited hard-rock titans Rage Against the Machine, rap giant Travis Scott, and alt-R&B superstar Frank Ocean.
Other huge acts on 2020's lengthy, impressive bill include beloved "Queen of Sad" Lana Del Rey, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, art-pop artist FKA Twigs, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, soul-pop crooner Rex Orange County, famed composer Danny Elfman, R&B chart-topper Summer Walker, and electronic acts Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Flume, Madeon, Duck Sauce (Armand Van Helden and A-Trak) and Disclosure, just to name a few.
Rap takes center stage at 2020's festival, with some of the genre's biggest names descending on the event — such as Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Brockhampton, J.I.D., YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib and more.
California
News from across California
As usual, the litany of smaller-font undercards listed on the just-confirmed lineup are impressive, too, ranging from Caribou, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chicano Batman, Fontaines D.C., Omar Apollo, Snail mail, Idles, the Regrettes, Steve Lacy, Beabadoobee, Skegss, Weyes Blood, Yungblud, Bishop Briggs, Kim Petras, and many others.
And to tie it all back to San Diego, we're thrilled to see hometown surf-punk group Beach Goons land themselves a spot on the lineup, too! Congratulations, lads. Make us proud!
The first weekend is currently sold out but you can register for the weekend 2 pre-sale at Coachella.com. The presale begins Monday, Jan. 6, at noon PST. They'll go quick, of course, so be ready!
Official Coachella 2020 Lineup
Friday, April 10 & 17
Rage Against the Machine
Calvin Harris
Run the Jewels
Rex Orange County
Megan Thee Stallion
BIGBANG
Brockhampton
Big Sean
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
City Girls
Lewis Capaldi
Madeon
Charli XCX
Lane 8
GRiZ
Chicano Batman
Omar Apollo
Kim Petras
Idles
Daphni
The Martinez Brothers
Pink Sweat$
Peggy Gou
Hatsune Miku
TNGHT
Rich Brian
Damian Lazarus
Princess Nokia
Slowthai
YBN Cordae
TOKiMONSTA
The Chats
NIKI
Malaa
PUP
The Hu
The Regrettes
Friendly Fires
Sleaford Mods
Erick Morillo
Cashmere Cat
Beach Bunny
Tiga
Amyl & the Sniffers
Amber Mark
Code Orange
L'Imperatrice
Kyle Watson
VNSSA
Lost Kings
Jayda G
Giselle Woo & the Night Owls
Melé
Ela Minus
Kinda Black
Saturday, April 11 & 18
Travis Scott
Flume
Thom Yorke
Disclosure
21 Savage
Danny Elfman
DaBaby
Summer Walker
Anitta
Caribou
Joji
Testpilot
Swae Lee
Black Coffee
Cuco
Jai Wolf
Roddy Ricch
Yaeji
Koffee
Tchami
Dixon
Hot Chip
Carly Rae Jepsen
DJ Koze
Floating Points
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
BADBADNOTGOOD
Pabllo Vittar
MIKA
ANNA
Snail Mail
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Steve Lacy
Weyes Blood
Masego
Orville Peck
Chelsea Cutler
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Matoma
100 gecs
Black Midi
Nilüfer Yanya
Chris Liebing
Raveena
Sasha Sloan
Beabadoobee
Ezra Collective
Inner Wave
Emo Nite
Girl in Red
Aya Nakamura
Sama'
Beach Goons
Fontaines D.C.
The Murder Capital
Paco Osuna
Mannequin Pussy
The Comet Is Coming
Whipped Cream
Anna Calvi
GG Magree
Ellen Allien
ONYVAA
DJ Lord
Sara Landry
Sunday, April 12 & 19
Frank Ocean
Lana Del Rey
Lil Uzi Vert
Daniel Caesar
FKA Twigs
Marina
Louis the Child
Ari Lennox
Fatboy Slim
Banda MS
Lil Nas X
Mura Masa
Duck Sauce
Jessie Reyez
Slander
Denzel Curry
J.I.D.
Leningrad
Epik High
Duke Dumont
Lauren Daigle
Conan Gray
Bedouin
Bishop Briggs
(Sandy) Alex G
Big Wild
Alec Benjamin
Noname
Yungblud
Dave
SebastiAn
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Emotional Oranges
Channel Tres
Crumb
Doja Cat
Ed Maverick
Ali Gatie
Hayden James
Skegss
Monolink
Dom Dolla
Satori
Black Pumas
Sampa the Great
Altin Gun
Luttrell
Nathy Peluso
Olivia O'Brien
Mariah the Scientist
Viagra Boys
Cariño
Adam Port
Guy Laliberté
Detlef
Sahar Z