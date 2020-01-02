Coachella Announces 2020 Lineup

The first Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival of the new decade officially has a lineup. For the 21st iteration of its two-weekend event — set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 10-12 and 17-19 — Goldenvoice organizers have unveiled another massive roster, headlined by reunited hard-rock titans Rage Against the Machine, rap giant Travis Scott, and alt-R&B superstar Frank Ocean.

Other huge acts on 2020's lengthy, impressive bill include beloved "Queen of Sad" Lana Del Rey, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, art-pop artist FKA Twigs, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, soul-pop crooner Rex Orange County, famed composer Danny Elfman, R&B chart-topper Summer Walker, and electronic acts Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Flume, Madeon, Duck Sauce (Armand Van Helden and A-Trak) and Disclosure, just to name a few.

Rap takes center stage at 2020's festival, with some of the genre's biggest names descending on the event — such as Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Swae Lee, Brockhampton, J.I.D., YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib and more.

As usual, the litany of smaller-font undercards listed on the just-confirmed lineup are impressive, too, ranging from Caribou, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Chicano Batman, Fontaines D.C., Omar Apollo, Snail mail, Idles, the Regrettes, Steve Lacy, Beabadoobee, Skegss, Weyes Blood, Yungblud, Bishop Briggs, Kim Petras, and many others.

And to tie it all back to San Diego, we're thrilled to see hometown surf-punk group Beach Goons land themselves a spot on the lineup, too! Congratulations, lads. Make us proud!

The first weekend is currently sold out but you can register for the weekend 2 pre-sale at Coachella.com. The presale begins Monday, Jan. 6, at noon PST. They'll go quick, of course, so be ready!

Official Coachella 2020 Lineup

Friday, April 10 & 17

Rage Against the Machine

Calvin Harris

Run the Jewels

Rex Orange County

Megan Thee Stallion

BIGBANG

Brockhampton

Big Sean

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

City Girls

Lewis Capaldi

Madeon

Charli XCX

Lane 8

GRiZ

Chicano Batman

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

Idles

Daphni

The Martinez Brothers

Pink Sweat$

Peggy Gou

Hatsune Miku

TNGHT

Rich Brian

Damian Lazarus

Princess Nokia

Slowthai

YBN Cordae

TOKiMONSTA

The Chats

NIKI

Malaa

PUP

The Hu

The Regrettes

Friendly Fires

Sleaford Mods

Erick Morillo

Cashmere Cat

Beach Bunny

Tiga

Amyl & the Sniffers

Amber Mark

Code Orange

L'Imperatrice

Kyle Watson

VNSSA

Lost Kings

Jayda G

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls

Melé

Ela Minus

Kinda Black

Saturday, April 11 & 18

Travis Scott

Flume

Thom Yorke

Disclosure

21 Savage

Danny Elfman

DaBaby

Summer Walker

Anitta

Caribou

Joji

Testpilot

Swae Lee

Black Coffee

Cuco

Jai Wolf

Roddy Ricch

Yaeji

Koffee

Tchami

Dixon

Hot Chip

Carly Rae Jepsen

DJ Koze

Floating Points

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

BADBADNOTGOOD

Pabllo Vittar

MIKA

ANNA

Snail Mail

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Steve Lacy

Weyes Blood

Masego

Orville Peck

Chelsea Cutler

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Matoma

100 gecs

Black Midi

Nilüfer Yanya

Chris Liebing

Raveena

Sasha Sloan

Beabadoobee

Ezra Collective

Inner Wave

Emo Nite

Girl in Red

Aya Nakamura

Sama'

Beach Goons

Fontaines D.C.

The Murder Capital

Paco Osuna

Mannequin Pussy

The Comet Is Coming

Whipped Cream

Anna Calvi

GG Magree

Ellen Allien

ONYVAA

DJ Lord

Sara Landry

Sunday, April 12 & 19

Frank Ocean

Lana Del Rey

Lil Uzi Vert

Daniel Caesar

FKA Twigs

Marina

Louis the Child

Ari Lennox

Fatboy Slim

Banda MS

Lil Nas X

Mura Masa

Duck Sauce

Jessie Reyez

Slander

Denzel Curry

J.I.D.

Leningrad

Epik High

Duke Dumont

Lauren Daigle

Conan Gray

Bedouin

Bishop Briggs

(Sandy) Alex G

Big Wild

Alec Benjamin

Noname

Yungblud

Dave

SebastiAn

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Emotional Oranges

Channel Tres

Crumb

Doja Cat

Ed Maverick

Ali Gatie

Hayden James

Skegss

Monolink

Dom Dolla

Satori

Black Pumas

Sampa the Great

Altin Gun

Luttrell

Nathy Peluso

Olivia O'Brien

Mariah the Scientist

Viagra Boys

Cariño

Adam Port

Guy Laliberté

Detlef

Sahar Z