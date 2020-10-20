San Diego County Closer to Purple Tier Following Increase in Virus Cases

A month after San Diego County braced for a potential shift to the state’s most restrictive coronavirus tier, the region is yet again facing that same possibility after virus cases increased.

On Tuesday, the California COVID-19 update website stated that the county's new state-calculated rate of coronavirus cases per every 100,000 residents was at 7.1 If that case rate remains at 7.1 or increases for a second week in a row, the region will shift to Tier 1.

Tier 1, which is also known as the Purple Tier, is California’s most limited category in its color-coded system of coronavirus rankings.

San Diego County is, again, at risk of falling into the Purple Tier because of its coronavirus cases. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford explains what the most restrictive tier would entail for the region.

If San Diego County were to shift to it, restaurants would be forced to cease indoor operations and nail salons, gyms and places of worship would have to offer their services outdoors.

“It’s going to impact us greatly,” said Sandy Tobin, owner of the Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon restaurant on Convoy Street. “Going into kind of the winter season as well as the rainy season, I’m not quite sure how we would serve our guests.”

For now, however, San Diego County remains in Tier 2, also known as the Red Tier. Although restrictions are still imposed in this metric, indoor services at some establishments like restaurants, fitness centers and places of worship are allowed under limited capacity.

Last month when the possibility loomed over the county, some business owners announced their intention to continue with indoor operations even if the region were to be demoted to Tier 1. Ultimately, however, San Diego County squeaked by and was able to remain in Tier 2, also known as the Red Tier – saving business owners the trouble of having to readjust their workflow.