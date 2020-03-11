Daily life has changed dramatically in Southern California.
Freeways are free flowing. Baseball stadiums usually filled with the familiar sounds of cheering fans are now hushed. Movie theater marquees display public health recommendations instead of what's showing inside. Even LAX, normally buzzing with activity at all hours, is a ghost town. Those are just some of the ripple effects of the global pandemic and a statewide order for 40 million Californians to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Scroll down for scenes from around Southern California.
A view of a nearly empty Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
A view of the new pickup/drop off area for ride share and taxi LAX-it, deserted at Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
Travelers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits and face masks are seen at a self check-in kiosk during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
Traveler wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits and face mask is seen arriving at Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
A store displays a safety precaution sign during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
A man runs past the Sierra Madre Theatre as the marquee reads This is just Intermission as the theater is closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
View of an empty Hollywood Blvd at noon on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
A cyclist rides past the closed Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park and nature Center that is closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic in Altadena on on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
A empty view of the tarmac at Tom Bradley terminal during the coronavirus pandemic at Los Angeles International Airport on April 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
A sign reads “If You Don’t Wear a Mask Please Do Not Come Inside” at a convenience store amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Live music venue The Mayan which remains closed In Los Angeles due to restrictive Coronavirus measures on April 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Live music venue The Staples Center which remains closed In Los Angeles due to restrictive Coronavirus measures on April 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Runyon Canyon hiking trail is closed during the coronavirus pandemic on April 08, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
The Universal City Overlook on Mulholland Drive is closed during the coronavirus pandemic on April 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows a message of hope as coronavirus infections accelerate on April 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
People walk past graffiti of Prince Harry wearing a hoodie reading “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands,” on April 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows light but slightly increased traffic as coronavirus infections accelerate on on April 8, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Jessica Prah
Skywriters deliver messages of thanks and hope over Los Angeles Friday April 3, 2020.
A man rides his bicycle past a mural reading “Stay Home / Life Is Beautiful” during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on April 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Long Beach Transit Worker, Mateo Alvorado, disinfects a bus in Long Beach, California on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman wears a face mask while riding a Los Angeles Metro Rail train amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A message of gratitude for medical workers is displayed on the gate of a house in Culver City, California, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 03: A few cars head south on the 110 Freeway towards downtown at rush hour during the Coronavirus Pandemic in Los Angeles on Friday, April 03, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)
Stationed rental cars are parked in a lot at Dodger Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 2, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 1: Extremely light traffic for the region is seen in an aerial view of the 10 and 110 freeway interchange on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Customers practice social distancing in line outside Trader Joe’s in Pasadena on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
27/124
A father and son play baseball in front of The Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
28/124
A man walks past the Greenheart Yoga & Meditation Center with a sign in the window reading This Too Shall Past along Huntington Drive in San Marino on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
29/124
Aerial view of light traffic at the interchange of the 210, 134 and 110 freeways on March 30, 2020 in Pasadena, California. City officials have implored Southern Californians to practice social distancing and stay to home as much as possible. Pasadena’s Rose Bowl area, which is used by soccer teams, runners, walkers and cyclists, was shut down by police yesterday to break up crowds that could spread the virus that causes COVID-19. Health experts warn that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could come to its first peak in this region in April. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
In this aerial view from a drone, the Rose Bowl Loop and surrounding grounds, popularly used by soccer teams, runners, walkers and cyclists, stands deserted after police closed the area over COVID-19 concerns on March 29, 2020. The Rose Bowl was shuttered in the wake of the closing of all Los Angeles County beaches and other places of exercise or recreation. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
An aerial view as a lone jogger goes down the beach near the shuttered Santa Monica pier. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The Strand walking path and beach of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and gatherings of people in the south bay town and slow the spread of the coronavirus, March 28, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A sign reads that Zuma Beach in Malibu, California is closed to the public March 28, 2020, after all LA County beaches were closed in an effort to stem the growth of COVID19 cases in the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County. – Los Angeles County closed all public trails and trailheads, beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points until April 19 as part of the County’s SaferAtHome order. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
RV’s are lined up at Dockweiler State Beach, in an area being used as an isolation zone for those who cannot self-isolate and are being asked to quarantine by the Los Angeles County Department of Health, amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 28, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A rusted chain and padlock tell hikers that they need to stay home and not in Runyon Canyon Park due to the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, United States on March 27, 2020. (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Light traffic heads toward downtown on the 110 freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Aerial views of Dodger Stadium the day before opening day that was postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Aerial views of the Santa Monica Pier that is closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A general view of the Autry Museum of the American West at Griffith Park after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
An aerial view of downtown Los Angeles, California during evening rush hour, March 26, 2020. – The United States now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, according to data gathered both by Johns Hopkins University and The New York Times. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view of Universal Studios Hollywood after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
A general view of the Hollywood Bowl grand entrance after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
A general view of Pink’s Hotdogs in Hollywood after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
A general view of the 101 and 10 Freeway Interchange during afternoon rush hour against Downtown Los Angeles after the ‘Safer at Home’ emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LAX
A view of a hallway at LAX during the March 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
LAX
A view of a nearly empty hallway at LAX during the March 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
LAX
A person walks with two dogs past the shuttered Globe Theatre, with the message ‘After Every Storm Comes a Rainbow’ written on the marquee, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay at home’ order for California’s 40 million residents in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An empty Santa Monica Pier is seen in Santa Monica, California on March 23, 2020, as people are encouraged to stay at home to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A police SUV is seen blocking the enterance to Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 23, 2020, as people are encouraged to stay at home to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
A Delta Air Lines Inc. aircraft, center right, taxis past Southwest Airlines Co. planes parked at a field in Victorville, California, U.S., on Monday, March 23, 2020. Southwest, which carries the most passengers in domestic markets, said it will cut 1,000 daily flights starting Sunday, ahead of a previously planned 20% capacity reduction, because of a rapid drop in near-term demand. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A person walks outside the shuttered Wiltern Theater, with the message ‘Be Kind Stay Healthy’ written on the marquee, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The shuttered Palace Theatre still advertises a concert for March 8 on the marquee as the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay at home’ order for California’s 40 million residents in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Beds are set up in a soon to be opened emergency shelter for the homeless in a recreation center as the coronavirus spread continues on March 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People gather and exercise on Venice Beach on March 21, 2020 in Venice, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Getty
People are seen on the beach on March 21, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)
Traffic is light on East First Street after the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
58/124
Schools ground stand empty at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex before the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
59/124
The playground at Lincoln Park is closed during the novel coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles on March 21, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
Non-essential businesses are closed in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on March 21, 2020 during the coronavirus emergency. (Photo by Brent Combs/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
61/124
People wait in line to buy food at a grocery store in Koreatown, Los Angeles, on March 21, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
62/124
A view of extremely light, mid-morning freeway traffic in Downtown Los Angeles, the day after California Governor Gavin Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home and maintain safe distances from each other amid Coronavirus worldwide outbreak, March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills is void of vehicles and groups of people, the day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home and maintain safe distances from each other amid Coronavirus worldwide outbreak, March 20, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
64/124
A view of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, the day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home and maintain safe distances from each other amid Coronavirus worldwide outbreak, March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
A homeless man walks by a closed theater in Downtown Los Angeles, on March 21, 2020, during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
66/124
A woman walks in front of a closed theater in Koreatown, Los Angeles, on March 21, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)
67/124
Staples Center and downtown high-rise buildings are seen after the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Few cars are seen in a light morning commute along Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2020 as the coronavirus epidemic leads to restaurant and school closures as workers work from home in an effort to encourage social distancing. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
A sign posted in front of a Trader Joe’s reminds shopppers of purchase limits as handwipes are handed out to shoppers, some wearing facemasks from fear of the coronavirus on March 18, 2020 in Monrovia, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
A shuttered movie theater displays the message ‘Keep Calm’ on the marquee on March 18, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A man wears gloves and a bandanna across his face while riding a scooter past a shuttered movie theater, with the message ‘Take Care of Each Other’ displayed on the marquee, on March 18, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Patrons arrive at a closed food court where tables are placed on top of tables but takeout orders are available Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2020 as the coronavirus epidemic leads to restaurant and school closures as workers work from home in an effort to encourage social distancing.(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
73/124
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: People gather on Santa Monica beach on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
74/124
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: A sign marks the end of the historic Route 66 highway at the shuttered Santa Monica Pier, a popular tourist destination, on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
75/124
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: An American flag flies above the roller coaster at the shuttered Santa Monica Pier, a popular tourist destination, on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Lights shine at the closed Santa Monica Pier amusement park, a popular tourist destination on Santa Monica beach, on March 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LONG BEACH, CA – MARCH 17: A virtual ghost town at California State University of Long Beach, which announced it will extend its closer through the end of the semester during this coronavirus pandemic in Long Beach on Tuesday, March17, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
GARDENA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: School buses are parked in a lot, idled by the closing of schools in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, on March 17, 2020 in Gardena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
79/124
People walk past a closed Santa Monica Pier, one of the most popular tourist attractions in southern California on March 16, 2020 in Santa Monica, California as the Coronavirus pandemic brings much of California to a standstill. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
A pedestrian walks past the Apple Store where an employee tested positive for the coronavirus on a deserted Santa Monica Promenade, a popular walking-only shopping street on March 16, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A sign in a store window on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Worshippers attend Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez’s recommendations for limiting the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) among the faithful include limiting Mass attendance to 250 people, which follows California public health guidelines, and maintaining ‘social distancing’ during Mass. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An empty tour bus is seen on March 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Empty betting windows as horse racing runs without any fans only credential media and personnel licensed by the California Horse Racing Board at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Saturday, March 14, 2020.The races were held without spectators due to Coronavirus precautions. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
The marquee of the shuttered Pantages Theater announces the musical “Hamilton”, March 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
86/124
People stand in line outside the Martin B. Retting, Inc. guns store on March 15, 2020 in Culver City, California. The spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted some Americans to line up for supplies in a variety of stores. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Valencia, California.
A Caltrans Changeable Message Sign (CMS) warns motorists on the Interstate 10 freeway to wash your hands as the threat of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases throughout the nation, on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
89/124
90/124
An electronic sign reads ‘COVID-19 Less Is More Avoid Gatherings’ along the I-10 Freeway on March 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Visitors view the city skyline at dusk from a terrace at the Griffith Observatory, closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, on March 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People walk in line to enter a Costco Wholesale store shortly after it opened on March 12, 2020 in Glendale, California. While a long line formed outside before opening, once the store opened the line moved smoothly and most people were able to enter to make purchases within about 15 minutes. Some Americans are stocking up on food, toilet paper, water and other items the day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A Los Angeles Dodgers fan looks through the first base gate at Camelback Ranch after Major League Baseball suspends Spring Training on March 12, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. MLB suspended spring training due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Despite the rain and fear of coronavirus, a small group lines up to enter Knotts Berry Farm on March 12, 2020 in Buena Park, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)
A traveller has questions answered at an information booth beside a reminder not to shake hands over Coronavirus concerns at Los Angeles International Airport on March 12, 2020 one day before a US flight travel ban hits 26 European countries amid ongoing precautions over the Coronavirus. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Disneyland guests wearing ponchos walk past The Marketplace inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland amid rain showers in Anaheim, Calif., on March 12, 2020. Disneyland will temporary close the Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic. The closure takes effect Saturday and lasts through the end of March.(Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Jason Steiner
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Jason Steiner
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Jason Steiner
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
Jason Steiner
Empty shelves are pictured at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods.
California public health officials have determined that gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled to take place mid April, will the seats be full? Construction of the temporary track halted due to the rain in Long Beach on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
A Disneyland guest uses a new hand sanitizing station inside the Alien Pizza Planet before ordering food while visiting Disneyland amid rain showers in Anaheim, Calif., on March 12, 2020. Disneyland will temporary close the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Disneyland guests walk past the Sleeping Beauty Castle while visiting Disneyland amid rain showers in Anaheim, Calif., on March 12, 2020. Disneyland will temporary close the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic. The closure takes effect Saturday and lasts through the end of March. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning through the end of the month in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials recommendation that gatherings of 250 or more people be canceled across the state, company officials said. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
NBCLA
Empty store shelves are pictured March 11, 2020 at a Ralphs in Studio City.
Long Beach State guard Shanaijah Davison #21 shoots the ball in what would normally be the student cheering section in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
The Long Beach State and Cal Poly women's basketball teams play in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
LONG BEACH, CA – MARCH 10: The Long Beach State and Cal Poly women's basketball teams play in an empty Walter Pyramid in the Big West tournament in Long Beach on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Fears over the coronavirus have forced tournament organizers to ban fans from the games this week. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)
108/124
People buy water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020.
109/124
The Carnival Corp. Panorama cruise ship sits docked in Long Beach, California, U.S., on Saturday, March, 7, 2020. The Panorama was cleared to sail early Sunday after officials delayed its debarkation process while a passenger was tested for the coronavirus, which came back negative. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
110/124
111/124
A student wears a face mask to protect against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as he leaves the campus of the UCLA college in Westwood, California on March 6, 2020. – Three UCLA students are currently being tested for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) by the LA Departement of Public Health, according to the UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
112/124
113/124
A man studies on the San Diego State University campus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Diego. All classes at San Diego State are scheduled to transition to online courses after March 13, joining other universities taking measures to attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
USC has shifted all undergraduate classes to online-classes until April 14th. Students are being told to evacuate on-campus housing. (Photo by Michael Tseng/NBC)
115/124
116/124
The coronavirus panic has caused an empty aisle of fruits and other produce at Trader Joes. (Photo by Michael Duarte/NBC)
A person in a Stormtrooper costume who poses for snapshots with tourists in exchange for tips fist bumps with a passerby, on the Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California March 10, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
118/124
119/124
Be prepared to have your temperature checked if you want to eat at Sichuan Impression in Orange County or at one of its sister restaurants in Alhambra and West Los Angeles. The restaurant owner began checking customers’ temperatures at the door with a hand-held infrared thermometer in late January as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
120/124
Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer speaks at a press conference on the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus), March 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The department has conducted daily briefings at noon to provide coronavirus updates. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
121/124
122/124
Pampered Hands Salon worker Nguyen Ho sits in an empty store in San Francisco, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
People try to stay warm as they face the elements inside a homeless encampment flooded under a rainstorm across the Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Experts say that the homeless, who often have health and substance-abuse problems, are exposed to the elements and do not have easy access to hygiene, are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Some cities are making provisions, so the homeless who contract the virus have a place to recover without spreading the infection further. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Hundreds of shoppers wait in line in the rain to enter a Costco Wholesale store on March 14, 2020 in Glendale, California.