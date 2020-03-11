Daily life has changed dramatically in Southern California.

Freeways are free flowing. Baseball stadiums usually filled with the familiar sounds of cheering fans are now hushed. Movie theater marquees display public health recommendations instead of what's showing inside. Even LAX, normally buzzing with activity at all hours, is a ghost town. Those are just some of the ripple effects of the global pandemic and a statewide order for 40 million Californians to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Scroll down for scenes from around Southern California.