Corvette Car Club Drops Off Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need in San Jose

The holiday spirit had some car club members revving their engines over the weekend.

The Vetted Corvette Club of Northern California cruised the streets of San Jose, dropping off Thanksgiving meals to 50 people, many of whom have disabilities and live in care homes.

Members of the club contributed cash to buy food to last beyond the holiday and got some local businesses to donate too.

The Vetted club president, who is an essential work for the city of San Jose, said this was the club's first Thanksgiving drive but it won't be its last.