San Jose

Corvette Car Club Drops Off Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The holiday spirit had some car club members revving their engines over the weekend.

The Vetted Corvette Club of Northern California cruised the streets of San Jose, dropping off Thanksgiving meals to 50 people, many of whom have disabilities and live in care homes.

Members of the club contributed cash to buy food to last beyond the holiday and got some local businesses to donate too.

California

News from across California

coronavirus 22 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Surge in California Ahead of Thanksgiving

San Francisco Zoo Nov 21

SF Zoo Mourns Loss of Beloved 39-Year-Old Gorilla

The Vetted club president, who is an essential work for the city of San Jose, said this was the club's first Thanksgiving drive but it won't be its last.

This article tagged under:

San JoseThanksgivingcar club
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us