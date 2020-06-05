Could Recent Protests Spur Coronavirus Infections? Doctors Think So

As passionate protestors continue to hit the streets, medical experts are worried protests may spur a second wave of the coronavirus.

But protestors believe there’s no better time than now to end police brutality.

“I think justice is more important than worrying about the virus,” said Denisse Mitchell who marched in Little Italy on Friday.

Mitchell says the fight for justice is more immediate.

“Over the past decade, so many unarmed people of color have suffered from police brutality,” Mitchell said.

But health experts say the large crowds from this week’s protests could spread COVID-19.

"I’m extremely worried that we’re going to see a big resurgence in a few weeks,” said Dr. Georgine Nanos. "Because the virus can take up to two weeks to present itself, putting protestors at risk – especially those who are older."

“I’ve been protesting since 1965 and I’ll keep protesting until I can’t walk anymore,” said 70-year-old Ellie Freedman.

“We did such a good job flattening the curve earlier this spring and now there is a concern we may be going backward,” Nanos said.

Protestors say they are more concerned with setting the clock forward on civil rights.

“If we let this go by it’s just going to be harder to get together and really soak in the emotions that we’re feeling right now,” Mitchell said.

San Diego County public health officer, Wilma Wooten, says if a COVID-19 outbreak does stem from these protests they won’t know until about two weeks.

Doctors say it’s important to socially distance, wear a mask, and keep your hands off your face if you attend.

