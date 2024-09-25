1 in custody in explosion that caused injuries at courthouse in Santa Maria

One person was detained in connection with an explosion caused by what authorities described as an improvised explosive device that injured at least two people Wednesday morning at a courthouse in Santa Maria.

The courthouse was closed and residents near the building were told to avoid the area as authorities investigate the explosion. The location was "not deemed safe," the sheriff's department said.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

One person was immediately detained, the sheriff's department said. That person is a man, and the explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device, according to the agency.

Details about where the explosion occurred were not immediately available.

Santa Maria is about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.