Man Who Called 911 Claiming He Killed Wife Arrested by CVPD After Day-Long Standoff

After a brief standoff in a Chula Vista neighborhood, police arrested a man who reportedly called 911 claiming he had killed his wife.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody at the house in the 700 block of Glover Avenue in Chula Vista about 6 p.m., according to police. Details on his arrest and the status of his spouse were not immediately available.

Officers had surrounded the house two blocks north of Chula Vista High School late this morning.

The man inside the residence called the police Thursday night to report that he had killed his wife, but investigators were not immediately able to determine where he lived, Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Jason Deaner said.

Officers were speaking to the man by telephone for a time, but early Friday afternoon, he stopped answering their calls. At that point, a SWAT team was called in, Deaner said.

As of shortly before 5 p.m., police were still trying to regain contact with the man -- who was believed to possibly be armed with a gun -- as the special weapons and tactics personnel stood by in preparation for forcible entry of the home if necessary.

