Dad Arrested After Bringing Toddler Into Elephant Habitat at SD Zoo: SDPD

A father is facing a child endangerment charge for allegedly bringing his 2-year-old into an elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo on Friday, according to San Diego police.

Police say an elephant became upset after seeing the man and child in its habitat.

The elephant appeared as if it wanted to charge at them, and as the father tried to escape he dropped the child, SDPD Sgt. Ariel Savage said.

"This afternoon, March 19, 2021, two guests, despite multiple barriers, purposely and illegally trespassed into a habitat, which is home to our Asian and African elephants. San Diego Zoo security promptly responded to the incident, but the guests had already exited the habitat.

Both the elephants and the guests are unharmed. San Diego Police Department is on site and we will follow their guidance," the zoo said in a statement.

SDPD said officers with its Zoo Detail Unit arrested the man after the incident. He faces a charge related to child endangerment, as well as a city municipal code violation charge for trespassing on an animal enclosure, Sgt. Ariel said.

A witness told NBC 7 he saw the father sip through a fence with his child, apparently to take a photo. The elephant was immediately agitated, according to the witness, and headbutted a fence after the father escaped.

SDPD is investigating the incident.