2 Killed in Rockslide at Entrance to Yosemite National Park

By Associated Press

Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, a local news outlet reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours but it was later reopened.

