Lockdown on Five Schools in Poway Unified School District Lifted Following Anonymous Phone Call Threat

Five schools in the Poway Unified School District were placed on lockdown Thursday following an anonymous phone call threat to Del Norte High School, but a Poway Unified spokesperson confirmed there is no evidence of an actual physical threat.

"In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on secure campus, while they investigate an anonymous phone call threat," said Christine Paik, Poway Unified spokesperson.

The lockdowns placed on Design 39, Stone Ranch Elementary, Monterey Ridge Elementary School and Del Sur Elementary were lifted at around 2 p.m. Oak Middle Valley School was also no longer on "secure campus" and all students were reuniting with their parents.

Update (02:10 p.m.):



All the lockdowns have been lifted. Students are reuniting with their parents.



The investigation continues into the threat.



There will be an extra police presence tomorrow. We thank our community for their patience. https://t.co/FFc8M20OW3 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 26, 2022

The schools were placed on lockdown after Del Norte High received an anonymous phone call threat. Paik later said there was no evidence of an actual physical threat to any school campus.

"Any threat is taken very seriously, especially after what just happened," SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

SDPD said there will be an extra police presence at the schools Friday.

San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria tweeted in response to this incident saying that families and students experienced the "agony of terror" as they waited for police to determine the nature of the threat.

Hundreds of local students and families just experienced the agony of terror as we waited for police to determine the nature of the threat. The trauma students go through because of the ever-present threat of gun violence is unacceptable. https://t.co/sCvDGyL85X — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) May 26, 2022

This threat occurred two days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children in their last week of school before the summer break. Two adults were also killed, with many more injured in Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary School.

It was the deadliest school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

