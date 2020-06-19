San Francisco

Demonstrators Topple Statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

The statues are of St. Junípero Serra, Ulysses S. Grant and Francis Scott Key.

By Cheryl Hurd

Protesters tore down statues of people in history across the country, condemning them for their ties to slavery, all on Juneteenth, the day to celebrate the freeing of enslaved people over a century and a half ago.

Several videos surfaced on social media Friday of statues of St. Junípero Serra, Ulysses S. Grant and Francis Scott Key being torn down in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Police say about 400 protesters arrived around 8:30 p.m. Police say they did not engage with them.

A similar scene took place in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.  Two confederate monuments torn down, one of them was dragged through the street and left on the courthouse steps.

And in Washington D.C., demonstrators toppled a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike near D.C. Police Headquarters and set it on fire.

President Trump tweeted about the statue in our nation’s capital, saying “The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!”

In San Francisco, no arrests were made.

