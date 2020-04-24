Dentists, Oral Surgeons Take Precautions During Pandemic

Governor Gavin Newsom gave the all clear this week for hospitals to resume essential elective surgeries, but what does this mean for surgeons whose work focuses solely on the mouth?

According to some surgeons, they’re a lot more susceptible to transmitting the coronavirus and know it.

Dr. Michael McHale serves as the surgical director of perioperative services at UC San Diego Health. He’s a gynecologic oncologist and has been ready to resume the next tier of necessary surgeries.

McHale says the last several weeks have focused on those surgeries tied to cardiovascular disease and cancer. And now is the time to focus on those that are time-sensitive and can no longer wait. He says it’s a fluid formula they will have to figure out as they go along.

But when it comes to oral surgeons, their work gets a little more complicated.

County Health leaders told NBC 7 it's up to hospitals and health care providers to ultimately decide their timeline of when to reopen. But if you’re a surgeon whose work is spent inside people’s mouths, there’s room for concern.

Dr. Peter Nordland is a periodontal plastic surgeon and realizes the dangers he takes on being that close to someone’s mouth. He says he hasn’t been given a rule book on how to deal with COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Grimms is an oral maxillofacial surgeon. He says the very tools he uses puts him at risk. He says patients are now vetted to determine if they might have COVID-19, and he’s increasing the amount of PPE he’s typically used to wearing.

The doctors also expressed concern about getting patients to come in post COVID-19. They say calming people’s fears post COVID-19 will be another battle they’ll have to conquer.