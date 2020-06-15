Fresno

Deputies Say Fresno-Area Man Killed 2, Then Self Before Hitting Train

Cruz was arrested last month of suspicion of domestic violence and other charges but was released on bail, the Fresno Bee reported.

By Associated Press

Fresno County Sheriff's Department

Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said Carlos “Charles” Cruz of Parlier, California, on Saturday, June 13, killed 42-year-old Rafael Garcia and his 16-year-old son, Jonathan Garcia.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Fresno-area man killed two people, including a 16-year-old boy, then shot himself before crashing into a train, authorities said Monday.

Carlos Cruz, 25, of Parlier, died Saturday in nearby Reedley.

Cruz was visiting his estranged wife at a home in Fowler on Saturday when he shot two of her relatives, Rafael Garcia, 42, and his 16-year-old son, Jonathan Garcia, authorities said.

California

News from across California

black lives matter 5 hours ago

SDG&E Worker Fired Over Alleged Racist Gesture Says He Was Cracking Knuckles

Hawaii 46 seconds ago

Travelers Accused of Breaking Quarantine Set to Leave Hawaii

A short time later, Reedley police saw a car matching the description of the suspect and tried to stop it, leading to a chase.

Cruz's Subaru then hit a passing train but it was later determined that he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

A handgun was found at the crash site, authorities said.

Cruz was arrested last month of suspicion of domestic violence and other charges but was released on bail, the Fresno Bee reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fresno
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us