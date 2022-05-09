3.6 Earthquake Felt As Far As Escondido Shakes East San Diego County

A pair of mild earthquakes rattled the eastern reaches of San Diego County today, authorities reported.

The first earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6, struck Monday afternoon on the eastern edge of the Cleveland National Forest, officials said, and was felt all over the county, including in Escondido, Carlsbad and down to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The quake at 2:35 p.m. was centered 12.5 miles north-northeast of Mount Laguna and 27 miles east-northeast of Alpine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said a second, smaller quake with a magnitude of 2.6 struck three minutes later.

Neither quake caused reported damage or injuries, according to Cal Fire and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Monday's quakes were the first of considerable size since March 20, when a a preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 3:31 p.m. in the Imperial Valley near the Salton Sea.