Did You Feel It? A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks San Diego

Did you feel it?
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked San Diego Sunday morning.
The earthquake was reported at around 9:46 a.m. at the Palomar Observatory which is about 40 miles north-northeast of San Diego, USGS reported.
The earthquake was felt by NBC 7 viewers in Oceanside, Poway and in Chula Vista.
Luca Danti, a viewer on Facebook said, "Oh, yes..yes, long loud rumbling and some seconds of shaking...our cat felt it very well too."
Penny Ferguson King, a viewer on Facebook, said, "Felt it good in downtown Ramona!"
Dr. Lucy Jones a seismologist, also chimed in on Twitter about the earthquake felt in San Diego.
No other information was available.
