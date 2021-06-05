earthquake

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Reported in Imperial County, Near Salton Sea

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Did you feel it?

A preliminary magnitude-5.3 earthquake rattled Imperial County Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

USGS reported the earthquake happened at 10:55 a.m. in Calipatria, California, in Imperial County, north of El Centro.

According to the USGS earthquake map, a cluster of earthquakes have been reported in this area Saturday. Some have ranged from preliminary magnitudes of 2.6 to 5.3.

NBC 7 had callers who reporting the shaking in Santee, Chula Vista and Tijuana.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported in connection to the quake.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

