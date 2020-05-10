Did You Feel It? 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Diego

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake originating in Imperial County rocked San Diegans from East Village to Lakeside on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 3:07 p.m. in Imperial County about 10.5 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

If you felt the ground shaking, you weren't imagining things. A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near Ocotillo Wells at 3:07 PM. We definitely felt it at the office! https://t.co/AOYUQoD4SE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 10, 2020

A USGS map indicates people may have felt the quake from just south of the border to Palm Springs; the quake even rattled the NBC 7 San Diego studio in Kearny Mesa.

Did you feel it?! Must have been everyone jumping up and down to celebrate mothers!!#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/1zh7DRQakp — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 10, 2020

This is a developing story.