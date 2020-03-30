Disney Cruise ‘Handful of Guests’, 2 Crewmembers Test Positive for COVID-19

A Disney Cruise ship that pulled into the Port of San Diego last week reports a "handful of guests" and two crewmembers have tested positive for COVID-19 after not exhibiting symptoms during the cruise.

Disney said Monday they have notified all guests and crewmembers about the positive COVID-19 cases.

The Disney Wonder pulled into the Port of San Diego on March 19. It left New Orleans on March 6 on what was supposed to be a 14-night Panama Canal Cruise with several stops in Mexico, Cayman Islands, and Colombia. But they skipped several ports en route to San Diego.

That decision came after Cruise Lines International Association asked U.S. cruise ships to suspend cruises for 30 days as of March 14, voluntarily.

At the time of arrival, none of the 1,980 passengers or crew, except for one crewmember who had influenza, showed COVID-19 symptoms, said Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology and Immunization Branch.

On Sunday, McDonald said a passenger and a crewmember had both tested positive for COVID-19. The Port confirmed Monday that multiple passengers and two crewmembers had tested positive.

Passengers disembarked after health screenings and were given recommendations to self-quarantine for 14 days, McDonald said. It was during this time at their respective homes that multiple passengers reported testing positive, Disney said.

One passenger who tested positive is a San Diego County resident and was admitted to a local hospital, McDonald said.

Crewmembers still under contract must remain on the ship, Disney said. The ship will remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.

Last week, a crewmember did test positive for Influenza A and B and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Brianne Page with the Port of SD said.

“This individual has influenza, pneumonia and is pending further evaluation. This individual will be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution,” McDonald initially said.

McDonald did not clarify if the crewmember who tested positive for influenza was the one who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Port of San Diego did install handwashing stations for the passengers when they disembarked the ship and were given hand sanitizers. The port also is fully sanitizing the port before and after each ship disembarks.

No ship has or will be allowed in San Diego Bay without first being cleared by the Port, San Diego County health officials, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection, Port of San Diego said.

The port of San Diego reminds the public that they may see cruise ships at the dock, or anchoring in and around San Diego Bay until at least mid-April.

