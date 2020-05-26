DMV

DMV Opens More Offices, Extends Driver’s License Renewals

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding options for drivers who had to put off service requests during shelter-in-place orders

By James Jackson

More DMV offices will open this week as the California agency continues to restore operations statewide.

On Thursday, DMV says the following Bay Area locations will be open for in-person business:

These are in addition to five Bay Area locations that reopened earlier this month:

DMV says the offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except Wednesdays, when offices open at 9:00 a.m.

On May 22, DMV announced it will automatically extend most expiring driver's licenses through at least July. All drivers over age 70 with licenses expiring in June or July will get an automatic 120-day extension. Please click here for complete details.

