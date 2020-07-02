hit and run

Do You Know Who Killed This Skateboarder?

Cameron Loren
San Diego Police

San Diego police are offering a reward for help finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a skateboarder in Ocean Beach last month.

Cameron Loren, 25, was skating in the middle of Voltaire Street between Bolinas and Soto streets at about 10:30 on the night of Thursday, June 4, when a car headed west came around a curve and hit Loren from behind. Loren died at the scene, and the driver of the car, a light-colored sedan, never stopped, fleeing the scene.

According to Loren's Facebook page, he had been employed at both the OB Garden Cafe and the Ocean Beach People's Organic Food Market. Friends posting on the page said he cared deeply about environmental issues and loved music.

Cameron Loren

The roof and windshield of the car involved in the killing may have been damaged, investigators said in a news release issued on Thursday.

California

News from across California

Otay Mesa 9 hours ago

Fossils Discovered Near Otay Mesa POE Could Be Evidence of 16-Million-Year-Old Rock Unit

California 8 hours ago

How California Went From Success Story to Virus Hot Spot

Police are asking the public for tips about the driver, their car or any information connected to the fatal hit-and-run. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477. Anybody with information leading to an arrest in the case may get a reward of up to $1,000.

This article tagged under:

hit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us