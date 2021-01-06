Dog Stolen, Owner Attacked in San Francisco's Russian Hill Neighborhood

A 30-year-old woman was left with non life-threatening injuries after she was attacked and had her puppy stolen in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery on the 1700 block of Hyde Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, Sarah Vorhaus told them she was walking her French bulldog Chloe when three men approached them.

One of the men hit her in the face several times, took the dog and jumped into a car and took off, police said.

"I turned around and he had a gun and said, 'give me your dog,'" said Vorhaus. "He punched me, took Chloe. Got in a moving car. I dropped to my knees and started screaming."

She is recovering after being taken to the hospital with bruises, Chloe has not been seen since.

“She's such an angel, and we really wanna get her back. I hope this guy is behind bars but I really don't care, as long as we get Chloe," she said.

Neighbors reaching out to help said the area is not normally violent.

"I lived here for 30 years in this neighborhood, right up the street, nothing like that ever,” said Mauricio D’Almeida. “Just, extremely sad."

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444, callers may remain anonymous.

"She's still a puppy, but she needs to be home with her family," said Vorhaus.