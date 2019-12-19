DoorDash Delivery Woman Drops Off Food, Then Swipes Packages From Berkeley Building

A DoorDash delivery woman was caught on camera allegedly stealing packages from a Berkeley apartment building moments after she dropped off a meal at the complex.

Surveillance footage from Saturday night showed the woman enter the building on Haste Street, deliver food to a person and then pick up some packages on her way out the door.

The building manager said this isn't the first time tenants have been targeted.

"Cameras are plainly visible," the manager said. "We even have past posters of package thieves."

While the woman in the video has not been identified by police publicly, DoorDash said it knows who she is and has permanently deactivated her account.