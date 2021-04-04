‘Double Mutant' COVID-19 Variant Found in the Bay Area

A new variant of the coronavirus is in the Bay Area and it is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States. It's a double mutation and it is believed to be responsible for the surge in cases in India.

Fresh from a vacation in Hawaii, some travelers mostly families with kids in tow arrived Saturday night in San Jose with the Big Island still on their mind.

“We’ve been playing it really safe, but a couple factors really played into the decision. One watching the numbers go down and then Hawaii was really really safe,” said Kristina Barnes.

But while Bay Area counties have reported a decline in new COVID-19 infections, a variant of the Coronavirus has been confirmed here in Santa Clara County.

Stanford Health experts have confirmed a new, double mutation of the coronavirus at least one case here in the Bay Area and more suspected.

But it is still unclear if this new variant is more dangerous.

“There is no definite evidence that this double variant is more virulent or causes more severe disease.,” said Dr. Dean Winslow with Stanford University.

The three vaccines are also said to still be effective against the India variant.

“Most people will mount an immune response. Maybe it will not protect against an all-out infection but at least it will protect against moderate or severe disease,” Winslow added.

The India variant is believed to be more transmissible, leading health experts to reinforce how essential it is to get vaccinated.

What this really just emphasizes is how important it is for the entire US population to get immunized as soon as possible.

But right now Santa Clara county said the CDC doesn’t consider this new variant a "variant of interest."

Meanwhile, the U.S. recently hit a new vaccine record, reaching 4 million shots in a single day.