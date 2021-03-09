Dropbox to Sell San Francisco HQ for Record $1.08 Billion

Dropbox has become the latest tech giant to vacate San Francisco, selling its four-building headquarters for a whopping $1.08 billion, according to a report from San Francisco Chronicle.

The sale of the 750,000-square-foot complex at 1800 Owens St. in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood will set a San Francisco record at $1,440 per square foot, the Chronicle reported. The buyer is not known, but the sale is expected to close later this month.

Dropbox announced in October it was shifting its workers to a permanent at-home office, the newspaper reported.

Other tech companies such as Uber, Salesforce and Yelp have vacated offices in San Francisco because of the shift to fully or mostly remote workforces.

Other big Silicon Valley firms such as Tesla, Oracle and Digital Realty have announced plans to relocate their headquarters in Texas.