Drugs Seized, 4 Arrested After DEA Raids Clairemont Home

Four people were arrested and drugs were seized after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raided a home in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday.

DEA agents served a search warrant at about 6:30 a.m. at the home in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday. Inside, they found methamphetamine and fentanyl in the form of liquid, pills and powder, DEA spokesperson Kameron Korte said. The hallucinogenic drug PCP was also found.

Two men and two women were detained, Kote said. It was not immediately clear what charges they could be facing.

Agents remained on scene for hours collecting evidence at the home. Several agents in black could be seen in the home's backyard. In the roadway in front of the home was a hazardous materials truck, which was aiding in processing the fentanyl, Korte said.

Korte said meth is currently the number one illegal drug found in San Diego and its usage has accounted for more than 500 overdose deaths in the county last year.

