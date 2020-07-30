Suspected Arson Fire at East Bay Church After Black Lives Matter Banner Raised

The pastor of a Berkeley church is demanding answers after burning trash and property damage were found at his church Wednesday morning – just hours after he hung a Black Lives Matter banner.

Berkeley police opened an arson investigation, describing the suspect only as possibly male, wearing a tan poncho or jacket with reflective material. They had not yet determined if a hate crime had occurred.

Pastor Michael McBride with the Way Christian Church in Berkeley said he is considering whether or not the person responsible is someone upset with the Black Lives Matter sign or with work to combat police brutality and white supremacy.

A neighbor reported seeing a suspicious person setting the fire at the back of the church at 1305 University Ave. and called for help. Local police and fire crews came to extinguish the flames, but McBride said the police initially didn't contact him about the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire should call the Berkeley police Property Crimes Unit at 510-981-5737.

Pastor McBride of The Way Church says this is the damage left after trash cans were set on fire behind his church. He says the fire was started a few hours after he hung a Black Lives Matter sign on the front of the church. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/WHQSwTGEeB — Cierra Johnson (@CierraJohnsonTV) July 30, 2020

Pastor Mike McBride of The Way Church: “we are angry and we are upset. There is nothing mroe dangerous in the world than righteous indignation.” You can spot the remnants of the fire behind @wkamaubell, in the green hoodie. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Od9pg8vYZa — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 30, 2020

Pastor McBride of The Way Church in #Berkeley says the arsonist set fire to 3 trash pins. Apologies for the sideways video. Here he explains to us what happened yesterday past midnight. A neighbor spotted a suspicious person standing over the fire & walking away. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/shZwZU2Km9 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 30, 2020