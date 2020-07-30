Suspected Arson Fire at East Bay Church After Black Lives Matter Banner Raised

The pastor of a Berkeley church is demanding answers after burning trash and property damage were found at his church Wednesday morning – just hours after he hung a Black Lives Matter banner.
Berkeley police opened an arson investigation, describing the suspect only as possibly male, wearing a tan poncho or jacket with reflective material. They had not yet determined if a hate crime had occurred.
Pastor Michael McBride with the Way Christian Church in Berkeley said he is considering whether or not the person responsible is someone upset with the Black Lives Matter sign or with work to combat police brutality and white supremacy.
A neighbor reported seeing a suspicious person setting the fire at the back of the church at 1305 University Ave. and called for help. Local police and fire crews came to extinguish the flames, but McBride said the police initially didn't contact him about the fire.
Anyone with information about the fire should call the Berkeley police Property Crimes Unit at 510-981-5737.