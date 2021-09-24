Eater San Diego: Skate Legend Tony Hawk Partnering in New North County Restaurant

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk has yet another trick up his sleeve: He’s getting into the restaurant game, partnering with Jeune et Jolie’s former chef on an Encinitas restaurant and bar. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Chick N' Hawk Is Coming to Coastal Encinitas

Due by spring 2022, Chick N' Hawk is a collaboration between skate legend Tony Hawk and chef Andrew Bachelier, formerly of Carlsbad's acclaimed Jeune et Jolie. The "fine casual" restaurant and cocktail bar will center around seafood, chicken, and seasonal produce with dishes like fried chicken sandwiches, fish ceviche, and more. This brings us back to that time Hawk brewed some craft beer with Black Plague Brewing in 2019. The north San Diego County resident certainly likes to keep it local: He’s also an investor in spots like Animae, Herb & Sea, Market Del Mar, and Steel Mill Coffee in Oceanside.

Michelin Guide Gives Bib Gourmand Status to Five Local Restaurants

In advance of the international dining guide's upcoming Michelin star announcement, the company has bestowed Bib Gourmand awards to San Diego's own Callie, Cesarina, Ciccia Osteria, Dija Mara, and Morning Glory, deeming them "good quality, good value" restaurants.

15 Essential Sushi Restaurants in San Diego

The city has an abundance of standout sushi restaurants serving top-quality local seafood as well as fresh fish flown in from Japan. Eater's latest guide maps 15 of the best sushi spots in an Diego, ranging from omakase-only sushi bars to Michelin-rated restaurants and establishments offering more creative takes on the cuisine.

Hermosa Beach's Tower12 Expanding to Pacific Beach

Landing near the Crystal Pier in the former Fat Fish space in PB is a yet-unnamed restaurant and bar from the owner of Tower12, a popular pierside hangout in Hermosa Beach, California. Inspired by a sprawling beach bungalow, the restaurant will feature multiple dining areas and a wrap-around patio, and serve Tower12's menu of upscale eats.

New to San Diego's Little Italy neighbor is Wolfie's Carousel Bar, a restaurant with a unique centerpiece: a carousel bar that slowly rotates.

Where to Sip Thoughtful Alcohol-Free Cocktails in San Diego

Local bars and restaurants are getting artful with mocktails, using zero-proof spirits, house infusions, and aromatic bitters to create drinks for abstainers as well as those cutting back on their liquor intake. Eater's map highlights 17 spots in San Diego where bartenders are mixing things up.

After years of back and forth, it looks like the project to bring the legendary restaurant, Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, to San Diego is back ON.

