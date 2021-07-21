Yosemite National Park

Endurance Athlete Fred Zalokar Found Dead in Yosemite National Park

Fred Zalokar was an accomplished endurance athlete who wetn missed on a day hike July 17.

Fred Zalokar is pictured in this photo provided by Yosemite National Park.
An accomplished endurance athlete from Nevada was found dead in Yosemite National Park after failing to return from a weekend hike, the National Park Service said.

The body of Fred Zalokar, 61, of Reno was found and recovered on Tuesday near the summit of Mount Clark, a statement said. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

According to the park, Zalokar was day hiking on July 17, from Happy Isles to the summit of 11,522-foot (3,512-meter) Mount Clark using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point. He had planned to return to Yosemite Valley.

“This incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available. Our condolences to his family and friends,” the park statement said.

On his website, Zalokar wrote that his primary interests were running, climbing and traveling, and sharing those activities with family and friends.

