14 Evacuees Positive for Coronavirus Allowed on Flight to Travis AFB

According to the U.S. Department of State, 14 of the evacuees aboard flights headed from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They are among 340 passengers shuttled to two charter jets from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in 14 buses.

The flights arrived late Sunday night; one at Travis Air force Base in Fairfield and the other one at Lackland AFB in San Antonio.

Japanese authorities have confirmed 99 new cases of the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship's total number of cases to 454. Seventy of the last 99 new cases were asymptomatic and 1,723 people on board have been tested, NBC News reported.

There are 46 infected Americans in treatment in isolation who were left behind in Japan. A few others didn't want to risk breaking their quarantine aboard the ship.

Passenger Matthew Smith of Sacramento stayed aboard the Diamond Princess.

"What we did know was they were going to cram us onto buses, with a bunch of other people, who haven't served out, finished a 14-day quarantine," said smith.

The base said via its Facebook page that it was acting at the direction of the U.S. Department of Defense to "provide additional support for the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers For Disease Control" by making lodging available.

"Americans returning by flight will travel via a Department of State-chartered aircraft and subject to the 14-day federal quarantine, in separate lodging from the current evacuees at Travis AFB," according to the statement posted Sunday morning.

"The CDC and HHS teams will follow their standing protocols to screen and monitor all passengers before, during, and after the flight."

Anyone showing signs of illness will be taken to a facility off the grounds of the base, according to the statement, which noted that no base personnel would have contact with the passengers.

An earlier group of 201 evacuees from Wuhan, China arrived on Feb. 7 and is being housed at the Westwind Inn on the base.

Accommodations at Travis for non-passengers are closed until further notice, the base said.

Travis referred questions about the evacuation itself to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers For Disease Control.