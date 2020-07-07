Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to Meet With Civil Rights Groups Amid Ad Boycott

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday was set to meet with organizers of an advertiser boycott that has been growing by the day over the company's inaction against hate speech across its network of nearly 1.7 billion users.

Zuckerberg is expected to conduct a virtual meeting with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color of Change, civil rights groups that are calling for an overhaul of Facebook's platform, according to NBC News.

In what has been dubbed the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, hundreds of advertisers across Corporate America have joined the effort against the Menlo Park-based company in the past few weeks, most recently Walgreens, Target, Starbucks and Honda.

Some of the advertisers are boycotting Facebook for just the month of July while others are pulling ads for the rest of the year.

Among the demands put forth by the civil rights groups is to place civil rights leaders on the company's board of directors.

Facebook has made some changes already, including a $1.1 billion pledge toward fighting racial injustice. Last month, Facebook said it would label some controversial posts as "newsworthy" to let objectionable content from politicians stand, NBC News reported.