FBI, San Diego Agencies Investigating Inauguration Day-Related Threats

The FBI's San Diego field office, working with other local law enforcement agencies, is setting up a command post to help coordinate investigations of potential inauguration-related violence.

Special Agent in Charge Suzanna Turner said the agency has been maintaining a "heightened posture" since the riot at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

"We are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who were involved in the siege of the U.S. Capitol and/or those who may continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally and throughout the country," Turner said in a press release Friday.

The FBI's local command post will gather intelligence about potential threats, and coordinate investigations with local law enforcement agencies. The agency is working with San Diego's Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is made up of resources from agencies throughout the county.

FBI resources assigned to investigating threats of violence at federal buildings, or elsewhere in the community, include special agents, bomb technicians and tactical teams.

On Thursday, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer issued a joint statement in connection with an FBI warning that armed protests were being planned at state capitols across the country ahead of Inauguration Day.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson said the department's chief has been in daily contact with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies about potential unrest related to the inauguration. There are no known threats to San Diego at this time, according to Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

"If demonstrations do occur, the department will always facilitate peaceful protests so that community members’ voices can be heard. Violent actions will not be tolerated," Lt. Takeuchi said.

Likewise, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it was collaborating with other agencies to investigate potential threats, and said it would be "ready to respond appropriately to any incident."

"We fully support the First Amendment right for citizens to peacefully demonstrate or protest. We do not condone actions during demonstrations that jeopardize the safety of people, lead to the destruction of property or any other criminal activity. This applies to all demonstrations or protests by any group," a department spokesperson said, in part.

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said her agency was on "tactical alert" indefinitely ahead of Inauguration Day, meaning extra uniformed officers and other resources would be available if needed.

“The protection of California highways and state buildings, including the Capitol, are the primary responsibility and jurisdiction of the CHP," Ray said in a statement.