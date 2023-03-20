San Diego

FBI Searching For Man, 77, Last Seen in San Diego

The FBI reported the man may travel to California, Nevada or Mexico

By City News Service

An undated image of Johnnie "John" Wiens.
Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI was asking for the public's help Sunday to find a missing 77-year-old man last seen in San Diego and headed for Tijuana, Mexico.

Johnnie "John" Wiens was last spotted on Nov. 4, 2022 in San Diego. Wiens has ties to Las Vegas, the FBI reported.

Wiens is white, 6 feet, 1 inch and 183 pounds, according to the FBI. He has hazel eyes, a surgical scar on his back and a lump on the right side of his neck. He is a retired engineer and was last seen waring a brown button-up long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and brown shoes, according to the bureau.

Wiens may travel to Nevada, California or Mexico, the FBI reported. The agency did not reveal why it is searching for this individual.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the FBI at 702-385-1281 or Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111.

