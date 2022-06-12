OCEANSIDE

75 Acre Brush Fire Contained in Oceanside; No Homes Reported Damages

Oceanside police stated they asked residents in the area to evacuate "out of an abundance of caution."

Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of a brush fire that grew up to 75 aces in Oceanside and prompted evacuations in the area Sunday afternoon.

The "Wala fire" was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 800 block of W. Airport Road, just south of Camp Pendleton. Due to westerly winds, the fire quickly erupted to 75 acres, said David Parsons, Oceanside Fire Division Chief.

Multiple agencies from North County assisted in the firefight and were able to stop the forward rate at around 4 p.m. The fire did slope over to Camp Pendleton property but no damages were reported.

Oceanside police stated they asked residents in the area to evacuate "out of an abundance of caution" and set up an evacuation center at El Camino High School for residents in need, OP said.

No houses were damaged in the fire but some outhouses and fences were damaged, Parsons said.

Officials said they expect another two to three hours to fully knock down the fire and commence mopping up.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

