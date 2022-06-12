75 Acre Brush Fire Contained in Oceanside; No Homes Reported Damages

Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of a brush fire that grew up to 75 aces in Oceanside and prompted evacuations in the area Sunday afternoon.

The "Wala fire" was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 800 block of W. Airport Road, just south of Camp Pendleton. Due to westerly winds, the fire quickly erupted to 75 acres, said David Parsons, Oceanside Fire Division Chief.

Multiple agencies from North County assisted in the firefight and were able to stop the forward rate at around 4 p.m. The fire did slope over to Camp Pendleton property but no damages were reported.

Oceanside police stated they asked residents in the area to evacuate "out of an abundance of caution" and set up an evacuation center at El Camino High School for residents in need, OP said.

Residents on the 300 block of Shadowtree, on the 300 block of Rimhurst Court and all of Wala Drive are asked to evacuate and avoid the area. More here: https://t.co/Z0tQO72PSS pic.twitter.com/pfVY42nhJz — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 12, 2022

No houses were damaged in the fire but some outhouses and fences were damaged, Parsons said.

Officials said they expect another two to three hours to fully knock down the fire and commence mopping up.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is assisting @Oceanside_Fire with a vegetation fire northwest of Wala Drive in Oceanside. This is not a CAL FIRE incident; please follow @OceansidePD for official updates and search #WalaFire on Twitter for unofficial info. #WalaFire pic.twitter.com/PojhmNJaN6 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 12, 2022

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

