First snow survey of the season in California leaves uncertainty

The first snow survey of the season from the Department of Water Resources (DWR) at the Phillips Station revealed that conditions are below average in California. However, experts share that there is still a lot to be determined.

“While we are glad the recent storms brought a small boost to the snowpack, the dry fall and below average conditions today show how fast water conditions can change,” said DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman.

California had one of the largest snowpacks on record in Jan. 2023. That year's survey showed water content at 177% of average and was followed by atmospheric river storms that caused flood impacts throughout the region.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This year the manual survey recorded 7.5 inches of snow depth, equivalent to 3 inches of snow water, 30% of average for that location.

The Phillip Station snow survey is one of more than 260 courses across the Sierra Nevada.

DWR’s electronic readings from half of those stations placed throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 2.5 inches, or 25% of average for this date, compared to 185% in 2023.

“California saw firsthand last year how historic drought conditions can quickly give way to unprecedented, dangerous flooding,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “Although El Niño does not guarantee an above average water year, California is preparing for the possibility of more extreme storms while increasing our climate resilience for the next drought.”

Data collected from the survey helps estimate how much water the state reservoirs can expect from the ice melt and be collected for warmer conditions.

The information is also important to officials who allocate California's natural water resources and to inform emergency management agencies of potential flood risk.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack supplies about 30% of California's water needs.

Although the snow survey may reveal everything we should know for 2024 conditions, de Guzman says it's important that Californians pay attention to the weather patterns and prepare regardless.

“It’s still far too early to say what kind of water year we will have, and it will be important for Californians to pay attention to their forecasts and conserve water.” - Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/dFj3SGJsI4 pic.twitter.com/kww0eAJr8F — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) January 2, 2024

“It’s still far too early to say what kind of water year we will have, and it will be important for Californians to pay attention to their forecasts and conserve water, rain or shine.” said de Guzman.