Food Vendor at Oracle Park, Chase Center to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers

Hundreds of service workers at Oracle Park and Chase Center who have been furloughed since March were set to be laid off Wednesday, according to a food vendor for both venues.

Bon Appétit Food Management Co. said it will lay off 2,154 employees who work at the stadiums.

The San Francisco Giants' season just opened last week, and they played their home opener at Oracle Park on Tuesday night. But no fans are allowed at the ballpark and thus all the food and concessions stands are closed.

The Golden State Warriors haven't played a game at Chase Center since March, and even if the 2020-21 season opens on schedule in the fall, the NBA likely won't allow fans, at least initially.

Concerts and other events at the venues also have been postponed indefinitely.

The layoffs include 667 hourly union workers at Chase Center and 737 hourly union workers at Oracle Park, Bon Appetit said. The company said 660 employees who work both venues also are being cut.

Bon Appetit released a statement Wednesday, saying in part: "When the Bon Appétit team made the difficult decision to place employees on furlough in March, we were hopeful that these venues would soon reopen at full capacity and that we would be able to bring these valued team members back to work. Unfortunately, due to State of California restrictions for large public gatherings, neither venue will be opening for large events at this time. Therefore, we’ve come to the tough realization that it’s time to eliminate these positions."

The company added that when the venues reopen, it hopes to rehire many of the laid-off workers.

Across the bay at the Oakland Coliseum, the A’s back in April established a $1 million relief fund for concession workers, including those working for third-party vendors. It's not clear how much of the relief fund is still available.