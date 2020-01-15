Former Kiss Guitarist In Legal Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Filing Restraining Order

A former San Diego girlfriend of legendary rock star Ace Frehley has filed for a restraining order against the former KISS guitarist in North County San Diego Court.

Rockstar Ace Frehley, known for co-founding the band KISS, is now facing a domestic violence restraining order in San Diego County.

“My life has been threatened by him and people who he knows,” said Rachael Gordon, Frehley’s former girlfriend.

In an exclusive interview with NBC 7, Rachael Gordon said she dated the guitarist for 11 years.

“We had been inseparable, completely inseparable since then,” Gordon said.

Gordon said things changed the night of July 12, 2019, when Frehley rushed into their Rancho Santa Fe home, took his belongings, and suddenly left.

“They started grabbing his guitars, I said what’s going? They wouldn’t look at me. They started grabbing his gold records off the walls and I said, what is happening, honey what’s going on here? I thought you were coming home, I thought you were tired?” Gordon said. “Then they started yelling and screaming at me.”

Gordon said Frehley was with two bodyguards and his daughter, who had all appeared on drugs. She said one of the bodyguards threatened her.

“When I turned to go out of the room the female bodyguard had her fist in my face already and said, 'hey if you say one word you’re going down, one word and listen I’m going to lay you out, right now,’” Gordon recalled. “She grit her teeth right up into my face and scared me.”

But Frehley's attorney Jennifer Goldman said Frehley was taking his things because the couple broke-up.

“The purpose of his visit was to gather his guitars and gold records he had lived there for quite some time with her,” Goldman said. “Absolutely nothing happened, and my client is innocent.”

Goldman said this incident was not an ambush like Gordon described.

“She got upset and used the judicial system to file a restraining order when these are baseless, unfounded unwarranted, false allegations and we will fully prove that at (Thursday’s) hearing,” said Goldman.

But Gordon claims she has dealt with past instances of verbal and psychological abuse.

“Very, very verbal, very psychological, very, very controlling and very violent," Gordon said.

Gordon is also asking for thousands of dollars to cover legal fees, rent, among other things.

“I want other women to feel comfortable to speak up,” Gordon said. “Hopefully these men will stop doing this.”