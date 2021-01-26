PG&E

Former PG&E Employee Gets 2-Year Prison Term for Fraud Scheme

img_5181_2019011543236439.jpg
Getty Images

A former Pacific Gas & Electric employee was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison for his role in a kickback scheme to secure PG&E contracts for his cousin's business, federal prosecutors said.

Ronald S. Schoenfeld, 65, was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. Schoenfeld was convicted of charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Investigators said Schoenfeld received kickbacks from his cousin, whose transpiration business was paid more than $80 million by PG&E from 2007 to 2015. Schoenfeld concealed his familial relationship as he helped secure the contracts, prosecutors said.

California

News from across California

Downtown San Diego 3 hours ago

Hearing Begins for Ex-SD Deputy Charged With Murder in Detainee Shooting Death

crime 10 hours ago

Oakland Police Say Sideshows Getting Bigger and More Dangerous

He also provided confidential information to his cousin and “at times, directly intervened in the consideration of contracts between PG&E and his co-conspirator’s business, all contrary to PG&E’s policies,” the statement said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PG&E
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us