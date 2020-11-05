Former SJ Code Enforcement Inspector Arrested in Sexual Assaults, Extortion

A former San Jose code enforcement inspector was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of sexual assault and extortion, according to the San Jose Police Department.

William Gerry, 45, of McKinney, Texas, was taken into custody after turning himself in to San Jose police. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on a warrant for multiple counts of sexual assault, extortion and asking for and receiving a bribe, police said.

Gerry's bail was set at $550,000.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that launched after SJPD was contacted by multiple victims who reported being sexually assaulted by Gerry in San Jose. The victims, who were business owners, also reported their businesses being extorted by Gerry, police said.

Gerry was employed as a code enforcement inspector for the city of San Jose at the time of the offenses, and the crimes were committed while Gerry was on duty, police said.

After follow-up investigation, San Jose police detectives, with the assistance of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and McKinney Police Department in Texas, served a search warrant at Gerry's residence, leading to an arrest warant, police said.

The victims' identities were not released.

Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving Gerry should contact Detective Lam of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).