Fourth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara Public Health Department said Saturday a fourth case has been confirmed in Santa Clara County.

According to officials, this case is in an adult woman who "is a household contact of the third Santa Clara County case."

The county said in a press release that they have been preparing for "community transmission" since previous cases were confirmed.

"Since the disease is here, an important priority for the department will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local spread," officials said.

The latest case of coronavirus in the county was announced Friday. That person is currently hospitalized. The fourth case is isolated at home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.