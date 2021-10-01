FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Air & Space Museum and More

Time to gather the kiddos for family fun, Kids Free San Diego is back for it's 11th year!
October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more.
The annual "Kids Free in October" program is hosted by the San Diego Museum Council and Mission Federal Credit Union. It runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
Kids ages 12 and under are eligible for the deals.
Participating locations include:
Attractions
- LEGOLAND
- San Diego Zoo
- San Diego Zoo Safari Park
- SeaWorld Spooktacular
- Oceanside Adventures
- Tavern+Bowl East Village
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Davey's Locker Whale Watching & Sportsfishing
- Belmont Park
- Flagship Cruises & Events
- Murder n' Mayhem, Embarcadero Waterfront History Tour
- Cross Border Xpress
- San Diego Speed Boat Adventures
- HandsOn San Diego
- Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego
- The Gondola Company
- Old Town Trolley Tours of San Diego
- Toddler's Travels
- Paradise Point
- Bike & Kayak Tours Inc La Jolla
- Bike & Kayak Tours Inc Coronado
- City Cruises
- San Diego Whale Watch
- Lions Tigers & Bears
- Hydrobikes San Diego
Museums
- Barona Cultural Center & Museum
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- Bonita Museum and Cultural Center
- California Center for The Arts, Escondido
- California Surf Museum
- Coronado Historical Association
- Fleet Science Center
- Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
- J.A. Cooley Museum
- Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego
- Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum
- Living Coast Discovery Center
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
- Mingei International Museum
- Mission San Luis Rey
- Museum of Making Music
- Museum of Photographic Arts
- The New Children’s Museum
- San Diego Air & Space Museum
- San Diego Archaeological Center
- San Diego Automotive Museum
- San Diego Botanic Garden
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- The San Diego Museum of Art
- San Diego Natural History Museum
- USS Midway Museum
- Visions Art Museum
- The Warner-Carrillo Ranch House
- Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center
Restaurants
- Maryjane's - Hard Rock Hotel San Diego
- Carte Hotel
- Loews Coronado Bay Resort
- Catamaran Resort Hotel
- Windows Café & Lounge 72°
- Courtyard San Diego Old Town
- Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside
- Rancho Bernardo Inn
- Samburgers Little Italy
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Salt & Whiskey
- Hope 46
- Courtyard Mission Valley
- Firefly Eatery
- Quarterdeck Restaurant
- Tin Roof
- Bunz Burgers
- Hotel Indigo
- Humphreys Half Moon Inn
- Humphreys La Jolla Grill
- Westerly Public House
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- InterContinental San Diego
- Coast
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego - La Jolla
- Carnitas Snack Shack
- Blue Wave Bar and Grill
- Town and Country Resort
- Upper East
- Galaxy Taco
- Casa Guadalajara
- Amigo Spot and Waffle Spot
- Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island
- Torreyana Grille
- Hotel Republic San Diego
- Comfort Inn & Suites Zoo SeaWorld Area
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Homewood Suites San Diego Downtown/Bayside
- Hilton Garden Inn San Diego Bayside
- Courtyard San Diego Gaslamp
Hotels- Stays and Welcome Gifts
- San Diego RV Resort
- Holiday Inn San Diego Bayside
- Ocean Park Inn
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Best Western Mission Bay
- Hotel Z
- Kona Kai Resort & Spa
- Courtyard By Marriott San Diego Downtown
- Glorietta Bay Inn
- Embassy Suites Hotel San Diego Bay - Downtown
- Bristol Hotel
- Comfort Inn & Suites Zoo SeaWorld Area
- La Valencia Hotel
- Bahia Resort Hotel
- Town and Country Resort
- Best Western Plus Island Palms Hotel & Marina
- The Dana
- Kings Inn
- Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa
Kids Free in October gives local and visiting families the opportunity to enjoy new museum and adventure experiences each year.
California
News from across California
To see a full list of terms and deals for kids this month, you can visit the San Diego tourism website.