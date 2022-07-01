Gov. Newsom Fuels Speculation of Presidential Run With TV Ad Buys in Florida

Despite saying he has no interest in running for U.S. president, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will begin airing television ads in Florida starting Monday.

This comes as Newsom is running for re-election in California. What Newsom's Florida ads will say is still a mystery.

NBC Bay Area spoke with two political analysts on this Friday night. Both said that Newsom is trying to expand his voice on issues on the national stage.

One expert said that he’s trying to lay groundwork for a presidential run, the other agrees but for a different election.

“Gavin Newsom had to know that this would signal that people would interpret or misinterpret his actions as presidential campaign ambitions,” said James Taylor, USF’s Political Science professor.

Taylor said it’s likely Newsom will address the Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that went into effect Friday, banning classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“After the recall, Newsom got stronger, and I suggested off the bat that it strengthened his position to run for national office,” he said.

Newsom has been vocal on major issues including tackling the gun reform. He even posted on Truth Social, the platform started by former president Donald Trump.

NBC Bay Area Political Analyst Larry Gerston said Newsom has already been going after the strongest potential republican candidates.

“Gavin Newsom has made it a point to extend his presence on national issues,” he said.

Gerston thinks Newsom wants his voice and brand expanded just in case.

“And position himself, so, that if for some reason Biden doesn’t run, and if Harris falters, there is Newsom,” he said.

But Gerston added there are a lot of "what ifs" on this and thinks Newsom has his sights set on 2028, not 2024.