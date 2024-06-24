California

California's Newsom to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

California residents will be able to watch Gov. Gavin Newsom's State of the State address online this week, his office said Sunday.

After sending the text of the address to the state Legislature Tuesday morning, Newsom will record the speech on video.

“His pre-recorded speech will premiere simultaneously across the office’s social media channels and website,” Newsom's office said in a statement.

The remarks will be available to stream on YouTube, Facebook and X at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Newsom’s speech will come just days after state leaders reached a budget agreement that closed a $47 billion shortfall in a $298 billion spending plan.

The address, originally scheduled for March, was delayed as the governor awaited the results of a ballot measure that he championed. He said Proposition 1, which was narrowly passed by voters, will transform the outdated mental health system and address the ongoing homelessness crisis.

The California Constitution requires the governor report to the state Legislature every year “on the condition of the State.”

Newsom didn't give a State of the State address last year. Instead, the Democrat sent a letter to the Legislature and then embarked on a four-day statewide tour to highlight his major policy goals.

In 2022, he invited lawmakers to hear his speech in a large auditorium in Sacramento.

Newsom has attempted to reinvent the speech for modern audiences. He has tried devoting the entire speech to just one topic — homelessness in 2020 — and using Dodger Stadium during the pandemic to give exhausted residents a pep talk about “brighter days ahead.”

