Gov. Newsom Rallies in Support for Prop. 13 at Point Loma School

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in America’s Finest City on Friday to rally in support for Prop. 13 as Californians await to cast their ballots in just a few days.

The Democrat joined Assembly Member Todd Gloria at Dana Middle School in Point Loma for the cause, where they were given a tour of the campus and spoke about the proposition.

“You care about your neighbor’s kids? Support Prop. 13. You care about your own kids? Support Prop. 13. You care about health care costs, reducing the costs of incarceration you care about not having to pay more taxes in the back end? Support Prop. 13,” Newsom said.”

Proposition 13 is the only statewide measure on Tuesday’s ballot and is a bipartisan measure to provide state bond funding to schools. It would authorize $15 billion to improve schools and college facilities.

Of those funds, $9 billion would be used for pre-k through 12th-grade schools, $4 billion for universities and $2 billion for community colleges.

Critics argue the bond will nearly double what school districts could borrow, which could lead to future tax increases.