coronavirus

Grand Princess Crew Member Dies of Coronavirus at Bay Area Hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Filipino crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship died of the coronavirus at a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off of the ship last month, Princess cruise officials confirmed Friday.

Hundreds of workers remain on board the Grand Princess, their 14-day quarantine due to end Saturday, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

The crew have been quarantined on the ship for over a month since it returned to the San Francisco Bay after a breakout of COVID-19 infections was confirmed in early March.

California

News from across California

California 2 hours ago

California Nursing Students Get Path to Degree Amid Pandemic

California 2 hours ago

California Issues First New Fracking Permits Since July

"All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that one of our team members who was working on Grand Princess passed away, from complications related to COVID-19," Princess Cruises said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, team members and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences."

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us