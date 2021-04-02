Group of Five in San Jose Split $18M Superlotto Jackpot Win From December

The California Lottery this week identified a group of five people in San Jose as the jackpot winners in an $18 million Superlotto Plus draw in December.

The group, which bought the winning ticket at Cafe Paradise on Monterey Road in San Jose, came forward recently to claim their winnings, taking the cash option worth $13.6 million, lottery officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The winners in the Dec. 26 draw were Michael Zhang, Ronnie Lau, Samuel Lee, Duc Luu, and Hui Leung, the lottery said. If the prize is split evenly, each of the five will take home $2.72 million before taxes.

"We usually all buy tickets together," Zhang told the California Lottery. "We bought 20 Mega Millions tickets, 20 Powerball tickets, and 10 SuperLotto Plus tickets."

Zhang added that no one in the group has decided what they are going to do with their money.

Owners of Cafe Paradise receive a $90,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.